Lions won't get armchair ride from Tigers

Innocent David controls the play for the Coffs Coast Tigers against Coffs United.

WHEN the Coffs Coast Tigers take to the McLean St pitch on Tuesday night for the final of the Baumgartner Cup, they believe they deserve to be there but aren't so sure the opposition do.

Tigers coach Jason Snell said Coffs United was given an easy run to the final four of the Northern NSW section of the FFA Cup.

"Coffs United were given an armchair ride,” Snell said.

"In the first round they had Grafton United, then played Orara Valley before they really hit their straps.

"Then when there was three North Coast Football teams left, Coffs United was given a bye for the second year in a row. ”

To reach the Baumgartner Cup final the Tigers overcame Northern Storm, Sawtell and then Urunga in a penalty shoot-out.

Snell said the Lions' charmed run didn't end there.

"Then they drew Taree who were coming eighth out of the nine teams and Bangalow who were sixth at the time,” he said.

"To top it off, when they reached the final eight, there were six Newcastle teams. Only one of those was a lower division team and that's the one Coffs United played against.”

Snell believes it's becoming an all too familiar pattern.

"Last year they had an armchair ride as well,” he said.

"They walk the walk, They're very committed and professional, don't take that away from them but I'm sick of the rave on how good they go when they seem to get looked after every year.”

A week ago the Lions beat the Tigers 4-1 but Snell said a similar result is unlikely on Tuesday.

"We're certainly going to be fighting hard.”

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Saturday

3pm: Northern Storm v Orara Valley

3pm: Maclean v Coffs Coast Tigers

5pm: Sawtell v Urunga

Sunday

2pm: Coffs United v Westlawn Tigers

2pm: Grafton United v Boambee

Tuesday

8pm: Coffs United v Coffs Coast Tigers