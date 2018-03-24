Menu
Boambee can get some revenge for last year's grand final defeat if it can bundle Coffs United out of the FFA Cup today.
Soccer

Lions wake for FFA clash

Brad Greenshields
by
24th Mar 2018 3:00 AM

SPOTS in the regional qualifiers are up for grabs in today's FFA Cup clashes.

In a replay of last year's Men's Premier League grand final Boambee will host Coffs United while the Coffs Coast Tigers are at home against Urunga.

Due to a pair of byes in the opening two rounds, today's match at Ayrshire Park will be the first competitive match Coffs United will play this year.

Lions coach Glenn Williams isn't too concerned his team isn't prepared though.

"We've had a couple of trial games and we started training back at the start of January so our guys are pretty fit,” Williams said.

Williams said the knockout component of Cup football always makes for an exciting match.

"You've got to be switched on, you can't think you can make it up later in the year if you lose because if you lose you're out,” he said.

"That's the tricky part of these games but it's what makes it exciting.”

FFA CUP

2pm: Boambee v Coffs United at Ayrshire Park.

3pm: Coffs Coast Tigers v Urunga at Polwarth Drive.

