Lions through to Northern NSW final eight in FFA Cup

Byron Bay proved too strong for the Coffs Coast Tigers in the Westfield FFA Cup clash played in Lismore.

COFFS United is only two wins away from the national round of 32 teams in the Westfield FFA Cup.

The Lions came out fast in Lismore yesterday to score twice within the opening five minutes in its clash against Bangalow.

Both goals came via Nick Lambert to in a clash of the reigning North Coast Football and Football Far North Coast champions.

A third goal to Lambert in the 35th minute saw Coffs United go to half time with a commanding advantage.

The Lions were unable to find any goals in the second half but did enough to take the game 3-0.

The news wasn't so good for the Coffs Coast Tigers.

The Tigers seemd unable to gain control of its contest against Byron Bay yet for 70 minutes somehow stayed within reach of the Rams.

Byron Bay striker Gianiuca Bongiovanni found the net four times, including one from the penalty spot and substitute Jonathan Pierce scored a spectacular long range goal to secure the 5-1 victory.

Coffs United will now ply its skills against tough opposition from the PlayStation4 NPL Northern NSW teams in the NNSWF quarter finals and semi-finals on June 10 and 12.

The two winners from that weekend will represent Northern NSW Football in the National Round of 32.