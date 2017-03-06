Lions roaring in FFA Cup

CLEAN STRIKE: Dut Garang scores for Coffs United to help the Lions advance in the Westfield FFA Cup.

COFFS United received a bonus on top of its Westfield FFA Cup win over Orara Valley.

After overcoming the Dingoes 4-0, Coffs United received a bye in the next round meaning it's assured of being one of the last two North Coast Football teams in the knockout competition.

The Coffs Coast Tigers also progressed through to the next round where they will meet Urunga.

While the Tigers were happy to progress further, their coach Jason Snell wasn't overly thrilled admitting his team was fortunate to advance to the third round.

"It's got to do with their attitude. They're a good side, but they have to realise that we got away with a win, an ugly win, and we didn't deserve it," Snell said.

"They need to work for each other, and keep composure when we have the ball. We've got plenty to do in the next few weeks."

The Tigers' took the lead from a free kick in the first half, and held onto the lead to win the match 1-0.

In wet conditions Coffs United wrapped up the win with eight minutes of power football in the first half.

Deng Mayak opened the scoring for the Lions before Lorenzo Rigoni doubled the lead only a short time later. Dut Garang scored their third just four minutes later.