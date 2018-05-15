Lions roar in local derby

Coffs United's Gum Mayak proved a constant threat that the Coffs Coast tigers found difficult to deal with.

Coffs United's Gum Mayak proved a constant threat that the Coffs Coast tigers found difficult to deal with. Brad Greenshields

ALTHOUGH Boambee and Urunga have a game in hand, Coffs United has joined them at the top of the C.ex Group Men's Premier League table.

The Lions proved too strong for the Coffs Coast Tigers in Sunday's local derby at Polwarth Drive.

Coffs United proved a constant threat and goals to Gum Mayak, Chris Dooley then Mayak again paved the way for a solid 3-0 win over their cross town rivals.

The Northern Storm's good form has finally been rewarded with a victory.

The Storm made light work of their trip to Grafton overcoming Westlawn Tigers 3-0.

Beejay Wendt scored twice for the Korora team while Tristan Albert also added his name to the scorer's list.

Maclean has been granted a 3-0 victory courtesy of a forfeit by Grafton United in both the Premier League and Reserve divisions.

Due to FFA Cup commitments the highly anticipated clash between Boambee and Urunga fixtured for the weekend had to be postponed.

At this stage the date and venue for catch-up match between the Bombers and Raiders is unknown.

In the women's division, Boambee's No.1 team, Woolgoolga's two teams and Urunga 1 are looking like the teams most likely to form the top four at the end of the season.