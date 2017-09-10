22°
Lions' roar hauls in Bombers' flying start

The Coffs United Lions celebrate winning the Men's Premier League grand final 4-3 against the against the Boambee Bombers. North Coast Football NCF soccer 9 September 2017 C.ex Coffs International Stadium
The Coffs United Lions celebrate winning the Men's Premier League grand final 4-3 against the against the Boambee Bombers. North Coast Football NCF soccer 9 September 2017 C.ex Coffs International Stadium Brad Greenshields
Brad Greenshields
COFFS United has claimed back-to-back Men's Premier League titles after overcoming a terrible start against Boambee.

The Lions had been the dominant team all season but it looked a strong possibility they would fall at the final hurdle after Brady Parker struck twice in the space of only five minutes to give Boambee a 2-0 lead after only 17 minutes had elapsed.

Coffs United looked shaky early but rather than have the early deficit panic them, the Lions settled down to play the style of football they've implemented all season.

Once settled the Lions' potency returned, particularly through the boot of Nick Lambert.

'Choppy' produced a man of the match performance not only matching Parker's two goals in the first half but going one better by scoring a hat-trick when he gave Coffs united the lead 58th minute.

When Deng Mayak doubled the lead in the 79th minute it looked the Lions had the trophy in both hands but Boambee refused to throw in the towel.

With the 90th minute fast approaching Josh Barden's goal threw plenty of tension into injury time as the Bombers constantly pushed forward looking for an equaliser.

The Lions hung on though for a 4-3 win to begin a night of celebrations.

