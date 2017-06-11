WATCH: Lions roar in the FFA Cup

THE Coffs City United Lions have won through to the next round of football's FFA Cup after overcoming the Cardiff City Tigers in a penalty shoot-out.
The Glen Williams-coached Lions prevailed in terrible conditions in Newcastle and will on Monday face-off against Northern NSW Football powerhouse Broadmeadow for a place in the FFA Cup's nationwide Round of 32.
Accounting for Cardiff in the round six match at Lake Macquarie, the Lions were awarded a penalty kick in the 12th minute after a foul in the box and Brent Turner stepped up to convert from the spot with a hard low strike.
Cardiff equalised in the 27th minute after a through ball was nicely placed for Ethan Reay to finish off.
The game would stay 1-1 with a shoot-out deciding the victor.
The Lions winning 4-2 on penalties with a save from keeper Josh Wiseman and a failed Cardiff strike seeing them through to the next play-off round.
Tune into BarTv Sports on Monday from 10am for live streamed coverage of the Lion's Round 7 FFA Cup match against Broadmeadow.