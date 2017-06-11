WATCH: Lions roar in the FFA Cup

Coffs City United Lions v Cardiff City: Coffs City United downed Cardiff City 4-2 on penalties after the match finished 1-all after regulation time in the latest round of the FFA Cup.

THE Coffs City United Lions have won through to the next round of football's FFA Cup after overcoming the Cardiff City Tigers in a penalty shoot-out.

The Glen Williams-coached Lions prevailed in terrible conditions in Newcastle and will on Monday face-off against Northern NSW Football powerhouse Broadmeadow for a place in the FFA Cup's nationwide Round of 32.

Accounting for Cardiff in the round six match at Lake Macquarie, the Lions were awarded a penalty kick in the 12th minute after a foul in the box and Brent Turner stepped up to convert from the spot with a hard low strike.

Cardiff equalised in the 27th minute after a through ball was nicely placed for Ethan Reay to finish off.

The game would stay 1-1 with a shoot-out deciding the victor.

The Lions winning 4-2 on penalties with a save from keeper Josh Wiseman and a failed Cardiff strike seeing them through to the next play-off round.

