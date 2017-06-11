19°
Sport

WATCH: Lions roar in the FFA Cup

11th Jun 2017 4:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Coffs City United Lions have won through to the next round of football's FFA Cup after overcoming the Cardiff City Tigers in a penalty shoot-out.  

The Glen Williams-coached Lions prevailed in terrible conditions in Newcastle and will on Monday face-off against Northern NSW Football powerhouse Broadmeadow for a place in the FFA Cup's nationwide Round of 32.

Accounting for Cardiff in the round six match at Lake Macquarie, the Lions were awarded a penalty kick in the 12th minute after a foul in the box and Brent Turner stepped up to convert from the spot with a hard low strike. 

Cardiff equalised in the 27th minute after a through ball was nicely placed for Ethan Reay to finish off.

The game would stay 1-1 with a shoot-out deciding the victor.

The Lions winning 4-2 on penalties with a save from keeper Josh Wiseman and a failed Cardiff strike seeing them through to the next play-off round. 

Tune into BarTv Sports on Monday from 10am for live streamed coverage of the Lion's Round 7 FFA Cup match against Broadmeadow. 

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  cardiff city coffs city united lions ffa cup newcastle

Mayor sees challenges ahead for coastal councils

Mayor sees challenges ahead for coastal councils

A TURN in the financial fortunes of Bellingen Shire Council has brought relief to Mayor Dominic King but he warns measures taken so far have been "easy...

Trial to help prevent injuries to older citizens

GUIDE DOGS DAY: Levi the guide dog relaxes at the feet of his owner Graeme Raines as he chats to councilor Judy Peters. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Seniors with vision loss encouraged to be part of trial

Name change for pharmacy chain

CHANGES: Pete Hudson, Tanya Maloney and Callan Beesley, of Terry White Chemmart.

Newlook for well known brand

Coffee is just the medicine

DISPENSING: The pharmacists at CHC have received barista training and are on hand to serve up delicious espresso coffee, chai lattes, turmeric lattes and fine teas.

Pharmacy dispensing barista-made beverages

Local Partners

What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Haven't made plans for the long weekend yet?

Garden grants for little green thumbs

OUTDOORS: Students learn about food by growing it.

How your school community can win a free vegie patch

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Dark side of world’s best job

SHE can work from home, whenever she likes, and is raking in enough money to be a full-time professional gamer.

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin reportedly end engagement

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin have reportedly called it quits

Richard Hammond in horror crash in Swiss mountains

The makers of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour" said in a statement Saturday June 10, 2017, presenter Richard Hammond has been in a serious crash while filming in Switzerland, but has escaped serious injury.

Former Top Gear star Richard Hammond has survived a horrific crash

Southern Cross 'hijacked by d*** heads'

Some tattoo artists refer to the Southern Cross as the “Aussie Swazi”, referencing the SwastikaSource:News Limited

“People got very upset, and that scared the hell out of me."

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

Spacious north facing home, all on one level...

128 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,950

You will be truly impressed by the size of this 7 year old home. Three separate living areas and a covered outdoor entertaining area make this a great family home...

Wonderful family home on private 1,427m2 (approx.) close to town...

13 Sandra Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $579,000 ...

An immaculate, much loved family home with a floorplan suited to dual living perfect for an extended family, sitting proudly in a cul de sac with a beautiful...

Immaculate Villa in Beachside Suburb

6/95A James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $345,000

This immaculate 2 bedroom villa has privacy, great views and a modern design without breaking the budget. Situated on its own block of land, boasting a rare...

Inner city lifestyle...

1/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 1 $399,000

This home is a true representation of inner city living at its finest. Located only a short and easy walk to Coffs Harbour CBD with all of its amenities and...

Close to CBD and golf course...

9 Green Links Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $529,000 ...

Within a comfortable walking distance to the CBD and overlooking the fourth green at Coffs Harbour Golf Club, this three bedroom home is located in a highly...

Freshly refurbished country on home on 28 picturesque acres...

230a Brewers Road, Nana Glen 2450

Rural 3 1 4 $780,000 ...

Step inside and discover a home filled with grace and character boasting soaring ceilings, the warmth of rich hardwood timber floors and wide shady verandas all...

DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY - OXLEY FWY...

Area 13/1 Lindfield Park Road, Port Macquarie 2444

Commercial 0 0 Expressions of...

Level development site fronting the Oxley Freeway. Access from Lindfield Park Road, close to Port Macquarie CBD and town amenities. Located on main...

On the beach...

13 Emerald Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,379,000

One of a handful of homes calling the ocean "their backyard". Greeted by breathtaking ocean and beach views upon entering the home. Italian travertine tiles...

Location Plus Convenience

2/17 Plantation Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $369000

A rare opportunity, for you to purchase a villa within walking distance to the CBD. This is a chance to downsize without compromise. The properties many features...

Great Investment Opportunity

36 Bray Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $349,000

This is a property you must inspect if you are a first home buyer or looking for a great return as an investor. The property is well positioned near schools and...

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Exclusive headland home

EXCLUSIVE: This stunning home takes in a coveted Diggers Beach headland position.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Homing in on holiday rentals

CAUGHT OUT: One owner had to pay back tens of thousands of dollars for incorrect tax claims.

The tax office warns it's watching

More doors open in CBD

BLUES SKIES: Troy Mitchell from LJ Hooker commercial.

One door closes, another three open

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!