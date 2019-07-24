Menu
IT'S ON AGAIN: Boambee Bomber James Lowe beats a Lions defender during an attacking raid.
Lions plan to bring down the high-flying Bombers

Sam Flanagan
24th Jul 2019 5:59 PM
FOOTBALL: They’re the top two teams in the competition yet the Boambee Bombers still remain a cut above the Coffs City United Lions.

It’s a trend which has plagued the Lions for the past couple of years, something which captain Scott Goddard and his side want to address.

“We pride ourselves on being competitive every game,” Goddard said.

“Some people may think it’s bad we’re playing the Bombers after coming off a loss to the Thunder, but we see it as an opportunity to bounce back and bounce back in a big way.”

Goddard said he isn’t concerned of psychological damage if his side meets the Bombers in the finals without a win over them, as the Lions pride themselves on mental toughness.

The first v second battle is being held at Ayrshire Park this Sunday from 2pm.

In other matches Northern Storm Thunder and Woolgoolga Wolves will do battle for third spot on the ladder Saturday afternoon.

The Storm will be full of confidence after their win over the Lions last start. The match kicks off at 3pm in Korora.

Meanwhile Coffs Coast Tigers are hosting Westlawn Tigers at Polwarth Dr Saturday from 3pm in a battle of the big cats.

