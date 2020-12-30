Lions on the loose in Coffs: From the archives in 1953

In 1953 the Coffs Coast Advocate reported that five lions and an elephant were on the run after the van they were travelling in collided with a train.

IN 1953 the Coffs Coast Advocate reported that five lions and an elephant were on the run after the van they were travelling in collided with a train.

Times have changed and we’re doing it differently now, but the Advocate has been telling the news of the area for more than 100 years.

The lions were in a van being pulled by an elephant when it collided with a train.

All the animals, including the elephant escaped.

Armed citizens, along with members of the 13th Battalion with rifles, roamed the area searching for them.

The creatures were on the Jetty beach and surrounding sand dunes.

Two lions were recaptured soon after and a third was caught on the Jetty, however the remaining pair were not caught until just before 9am the next morning.

Sadly, the elephant, which was injured in the accident, did not recover from its injuries and died a few weeks later.

Also in that year:

-January saw the establishment of the Salvation Army in Coffs Harbour. The official opening was held on January 17 at the Masonic Hall in Gordon Street.

- During the first week in March, 66,180 cases of bananas were shipped by train from the Mid-North Coast.

- In early May, Coffs Harbour Golf Club officially opened their new club house.

Festive flashback from Dorrigo:

This photo on a Dorrigo history page caught our eye so we’ve shared it with you - courtesy of Ivor Jones.

This spooky Santa visited the Deer Vale Hall near Dorrigo in 1937. He was Stan Beaumont - some locals referred to him as ‘Uncle Stan’: