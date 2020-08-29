Lions look to rule the north after conquering CPL

The Coffs City United Lions first grade side after taking out the inaugural Coastal Premier League competition.

JUST as Coffs Coast football clubs were settling into life in the inaugural Coastal Premier League, COVID-19 has caused more disruption.

Changes to NSW Government policy left the newly combined regions on the Coffs Coast to the north, and Port Macquarie and surrounds to the south, without any choice.

North Coast Football acted promptly, handing Coffs Coast United Lions the CPL title as leaders of the competition ladder after the final round before the split.

The Lions reclaimed the premiership off back-to-back premiers Boambee Bombers but the dominant force will look to take every opportunity to reclaim their spot on top.

North Coast Football action from the round 7 Coastal Premier League clash between Northern Storm and Boambee Bombers at Korora on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Northern Storm were somewhat a surprise package in 2020, challenging the top sides but two losses and a draw in their last three games saw them slip to sixth place behind a resilient Coffs Coast Tigers outfit.

Returning side Sawtell Scorpions had difficulty settling in the competition but a young squad found their feet to seal two wins and two draws to finish eighth overall.

North Coast Football general manager Andrew Woodward said although it was a shame for it to be cut short, the new venture worked wonders this season.

“The season started with new rivalries and will end with some old rivalries. The clubs enjoyed travelling and playing against new opponents in the first half of the season,” Woodward said.

“They’re looking forward to continuing and getting in a full season of matches.

“Despite its difficulties, things have worked out well this year, and we’re looking forward to getting the two regions back together in one competition in 2021.

Rounding out the season in their respective conferences, Boambee host the Tigers, the Lions host a North Coast Football Academy side and the Lions welcome Sawtell.

Northern Conference Round 1, Saturday August 29

Boambee v Coast Tigers, 3pm, Ayrshire Park

Northern Storm v North Coast, 3pm, Korora

Coffs City United v Sawtell, 6pm, McLean St

Southern Conference Round 1, Saturday August 29

Taree v Port Saints – Taree Zone Field

Macleay Valley Rangers v Port United – Optus Park (Dangar Street)

Bye – Kempsey Saints