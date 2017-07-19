Lions late roar enough

IT WASN'T the prettiest three points Coffs United has gained this season but it may prove the most important.

The Lions scored three second half goals to overcome Boambee and move alone into top position on the men's premier league table.

Urunga was held to a 1-all draw at home by the Northern Storm to give the reigning premier the advantage at the top of the football tree.

Boambee opened the scoring through Lachlan Moye when a long throw into the box caught the Lions defence napping.

Shortly after the Lions looked like equalising when Scott Goddard was knocked over in the box and United was awarded a penalty.

Boambee keeper Jake Stitt pulled off a great save so the Bombers held the one goal advantage at the break.

Coffs United coach Glen Williams admitted at one stage he thought his team was going to end up on the wrong end of the result.

"At the start of the second half we missed three chances in 10 minutes and I thought just maybe this was going to be one of those days," Williams said.

"Then we got one goal and then another and in the end I think it was a bit of fitness and determination that got us over the line."