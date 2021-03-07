Lions install two more lifesaving devices in Valley

Lions' members Noel Backman and Garry Elston with Nana Glen store owner Shane Punton. Orara Valley Lions Club have installed three defibrillators across local towns.

Lions' members Noel Backman and Garry Elston with Nana Glen store owner Shane Punton. Orara Valley Lions Club have installed three defibrillators across local towns.

Defibrillators have now been installed in all three of the Orara Valley’s main townships thanks to the fundraising efforts of the local Lions Club.

Orara Valley Lions Club president Garry Elston and secretary Noel Backman installed another two defibrillators this week, one at the Coramba Hotel and one at Nana Glen Store.

The two new lifesaving devices were in addition to one which had already been installed at the Golden Dog Hotel in Glenreagh.

The club have raised thousands of dollars in an effort to make the area more safe for its many residents and then released photos of the machines so people know exactly where they are located.

Orara Valley Lions Club president Gary Elston, Golden Dog Hotel owner Stephanie Luck and club secretary Noel Backman with a new defibrillator. Photo: Tim Jarrett

“We would like to thank Stephanie Luck from the Coramba Hotel and Shane Punton from the Nana Glen Store for allowing us to place the defibrillators where the public has easy access to them,” Mr Backman said.

“I would encourage people to familiarise themselves with where they are situated if they are needed.”

The defibrillator outside the Coramba Hotel. Orara Valley Lions Club have installed three defibrillators across local towns.

Each year, more than 30,000 Australians suffer a cardiac arrest and if it happens outside of a hospital their chances of surviving are less than 1 in 10.

A defibrillator uses electricity to restart the heart or shock it back into a regular rhythm, analysing the heart rhythm and deciding whether an electric shock is needed.

The defibrillator outside the Nana Glen Store. Orara Valley Lions Club have installed three defibrillators across local towns.

Using a defibrillator and commencing CPR immediately after someone has a cardiac arrest greatly increases their chance of survival.