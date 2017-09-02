Lions hungry for more

HUNT FOR GOALS: Orara Valley needs to find the back of the net at least four times just to send the semi final tie against Coffs United into extra time.

HOLDING a four goal advantage, away goals at that, may be deemed game, set and match but don't expect Coffs United to take the foot off the accelerator pedal this afternoon.

The reigning premier goes into the second leg of its semi final tie against Orara Valley with the comfortable lead but Lions assistant coach Adam Wood said there's little chance the players will be giving the Dingoes a sniff.

"I can't see them doing that,” Wood said.

"At training when the players were doing their drills their touch was awesome. On top of that they're all fit and there's no injuries to worry about.”

Last week's opening leg was a physical encounter with yellow cards the order of the day and Wood hopes today's match has a different tone.

"I just hope Orara comes to play football,” he said.

"Last week it got out of hand so I just hope it doesn't become a rugby league game.

"The only thing they (Orara) can do is come out and attack. That's fine but they've got to be wary that when they attack us they might open themsel;ves up out the back.”

The other men's premier league is more delicatley poised with Boambee heading to Urunga with a 2-1 lead but the Raiders buoyed by the single away they scored on Sunday.

Next week's women's 1st division grand final looks likely to be a clash between reigning champ Boambee and Woolgoolga.

Both teams head into today's semi final with a four goal lead under their belts with Urunga and Maclean trying to make up the difference.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Semi finals - 2nd leg

All matches today at 3pm

Men's Premier League

Coffs United v Orara Valley

(Coffs lead 4-0 after last week's 1st leg)

Urunga v Boambee

(Boambee leads 2-1)

Women's 1st Division

Boambee v Urunga

(Boambee leads 5-1)

Maclean v Woolgoolga

(Woolgoolga leads 4-0)