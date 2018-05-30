Lions generous medical donation

Renal Nurse Unit Manager Warren Sydenham (left), Paediatric Nurse Unit Manager Kate Connell and Renal Outreach Nurse Tracey Baillie (right) thank Lions Club of Woolgoolga members John Moon, Allan Crouch, Gavin Kent and President Mike Mellefont for their generous donation of more than $18,000 worth of equipment to Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

THROUGH commitment, time and generosity, the Lions Club of Woolgoolga have donated around $18,500 worth of medical equipment and patient comfort items to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

the Lions presented a vital signs monitor to the Renal Unit as well as a vital signs monitor, paediatric cot and two sofa beds to the Paediatric Unit.

The sofas will provide parents with a comfortable place to sleep should they want to stay with their child in hospital.

President Mike Mellefont said the club had a proud history of supporting worthy local projects thanks to a dedicated band of Lions who volunteer at the waste transfer station on behalf of Coffs Harbour City Council.

"It's quite a commitment because the Woolgoolga Waste Transfer Station is open every weekend," Mr Mellefont said.

"We couldn't make donations such as this without the army of volunteers - Lions members and community volunteers, who help us throughout the year.

"It's a huge effort but it delivers enormous satisfaction when we can help local patients at our very own Coffs Harbour hospital."

Paediatric Nursing Unit Manager Kate Connell said the Woolgoola Lions Club members were tremendous supporters of the unit, its young patients and their families.

"We are so very thankful for the support we receive. Every donation makes a difference, and the Lions keep returning to help us to better care for our youngsters."

For more information on the Woolgoolga Lions Club or to volunteer, email woolgoolga@lionsdistrict201n1.org.au