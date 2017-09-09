Lions face ace Bomber attack

Coffs United defender Joel Digney looks to get past Boambee's Sam Crampton when the two teams met at McLean St earlier in the season.

COFFS United is chasing a second straight Premier League title tonight, but they face a Bombers attack that's in a fearsome formation.

Boambee boasts two of the three winners of this year's golden boot award in Brady Parker and Christian Penny and with captain Lachlan Moye also around goal, the Lions defence is sure to be challenged.

Coffs United goalkeeper Josh Wiseman has plenty of respect for the opposition's potency in front of goal, but he said it won't be forcing any changes to what's been a winning formula.

"We always look to keep it tight at the back from the get go and we don't want to let any balls be played in behind us so we look to keep it tight through the centre and work our way forward,” Wiseman said.

"If we can play the ball, keep it low along the surface, that's the way we like to play.”

After a slow start to the season, Boambee has reached the grand final thanks to a run that's seen the Bombers lose only one of their past 10 matches.

Boambee's only loss during its late season charge to the grand final came against Coffs United.

On that occasion, the Bombers were in with a show after opening the scoring before the Lions weathered the storm, then wrested back momentum before going on to win 3-1.

Wiseman said he expects Boambee to again come out firing looking to score that vital opening goal. It's what he expects from the Lions' opponents every week.

"Against us they're going to come out and they're going to attack early, they're going to attack for that first 20,” he said.

"If they do score we just keep on working. We see it as we're always going to score goals. Our aim is to not lose our heads and just keep tracking along.”

PREMIER LEAGUE

Coffs United v Boambee

7pm at C.ex Coffs International Stadium