Orara Valley Lions Club president Gary Elston, Golden Dog Hotel owner Stephanie Luck and club secretary Noel Backman with a donated defibrillator. Photo: Tim Jarrett
Community

Lions’ eye vacant building for men of the Orara Valley

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
16th Feb 2021 8:44 AM
The Orara Valley Lions Club is eyeing its next project – an empty building at the railway yards at Glenreagh.

The group are gauging interest in creating a men’s shed at the Glenreagh Mountain Railway and will be holding a public meeting on the matter in just a few weeks time.

“There’s a shed with power and some tools available for lease so there’s a great opportunity for men to come together and work on their own projects or help with projects for the general public,” OVLC secretary Noel Backman said.

“Men’s sheds have been proven to be good for men‘s health and well being (and) we are urging those who would like to be involved please spread the word and come along and support this community project.”

The GMR have offered the workshop for rent after a restructuring of operations led to a vacant space becoming available – one which seems a perfect fit for a men’s shed.

A spare room at the Glenreagh Mountain Railway has the Lions Club thinking big. Photo: Tim Jarrett
Men’s sheds have become increasingly popular over the years as a venue for men to learn skills and make friends. They have been shown to help with men’s mental health and reduce social isolation.

“Men can just come and have a yarn and a cuppa if that is all they’re looking for,” he said.

The Orara Valley Lions Club will be hosting a men’s shed meeting at 7pm on March 1 at the Golden Dog Hotel, Glenreagh.

There are a number of other sheds across the region and the Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed is one of the biggest.

The impressive space is opened to the general public once a month for a garage sale, with second hand tools and handmade goods on offer. The garage sale is on the first Saturday of the month at 138a Howard Street, Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Coast Advocate

