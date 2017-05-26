Lions get a favorable draw for FFA Cup clash

Lorenzo Rigoni of the Coffs United Lions indulges in an unusual celebration during a Westfield FFA Cup match after teammate Dut Garang scores against the Taree City Wildcats.

IF Coffs United was given a choice of who its next Westfield FFA Cup opponent would be, it would've been Cardiff City.

Of the eight teams remaining in the Northern NSW section of the nationwide knockout competition, five play in the strong semi-professional Newcastle based PlayStation 4 National Premier League.

The Lions weren't allowed to be drawn against fellow northern conference team Byron Bay but could possible be drawn against the Central Coast team which plays in a competition a level below Newcastle's NPL.

And the balls were drawn from the pot just as Coffs United wished for in the live draw held on the 'The Rooftop' area at Westfield Kotara and telecast across social media.

That's not to say Cardiff City should be taken lightly though.

The Tigers sprung the upset a fortnight ago when they came from a goal down in an away game to beat NPL side Lake Macquarie 2-1 to qualify for this round.

Lions coach Glen Williams said it doesn't matter who the opponent is at this stage of the competition, it will be difficult. He would like to know a little bit more about his opponent though heading into such a vital clash.

"We don't know much about Cardiff, I think they've played three games, won two and lost one," Williams said.

"I wouldn't mind who we drew, obviously on paper Cardiff look like the easy option but in reality it's going to be just as difficult as any other."

Williams added that playing in Newcastle in a fortnight's time offers a tremendous opportunity for the younger players in his team.

"We've got some young blokes who want to get to this level, playing against NPL teams week in, week out. I said to them this is their chance to see if they've got what it takes and we're up for the challenge," he said.

Byron Bay will meet Maitland while the round of matches to be played at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on June 10 will feature two all-NPL matches - Lambton Jaffas v Edgeworth and Valentine against Broadmeadow Magic.

The winners of those four matches will play two days later.

The two winners will automatically qualify to represent Northern NSW Football in the Westfield FFA Cup Round of 32.