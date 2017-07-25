Lions don't panic after early goal

GOAAALLL: Nick Mallett scores a great goal for the Coffs United Lions past the desperate dive of Coffs Coast Tigers goalkeeper Jake Tarrant.

COFFS United is making a habit of getting off to a slow start and allowing the opposition to score the opening goal.

In the local derby against the Coffs Coast Tigers, the Lions fell 1-0 down for the second week in a row after Jai Buck smashed the opener in from the edge of the penalty box.

For the second week in a row the Lions recovered to get the three points after producing a strong second half.

Lions coach Glen Williams admitted he'd prefer not to fall behind on the scoreboard each week but he said he seen some positive signs from his squad over the past couple of weeks.

"I'm happy that when the guys do go a goal down they don't panic and stick to the game plan," Williams said.

"It shows a bit of maturity to keep grinding away and not panic when we go 1-0 down."

Scoreboard parity returned when Nick Mallett thumped the equaliser into the onion bag and goals either side of half time from Team Mayak, Deng and Gum, gave the Lions the advantage it never looked like relinquishing on the way to a 4-1 win.

Tonight the Tigers will be looking to bounce back when they play Urunga in a catch-up game at Polwarth Drive.

Urunga scored an important 3-0 win on Saturday over finals aspirant Orara Valley.

Boambee and Maclean both needed the three points to advance their respective finals causes but had to settle for a 1-all draw.