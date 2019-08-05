Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs City United Lions and Maclean Bobcats players in an aerial challenge.
Coffs City United Lions and Maclean Bobcats players in an aerial challenge.
Sport

Lions bounce back with win as Wolves push Bombers

Sam Flanagan
5th Aug 2019 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Coffs City United Lions have bounced back from consecutive defeats with a win over the Maclean Bobcats.

After falling to the Northern Storm Thunder and Boambee Bombers, the Lions were fired-up to collect three points to ensure they maintained second position on the ladder.

Striker Gum Mayak netted early to get the Lions off to the perfect start, before the Bobcats took a 2-1 lead.

The Lions were able to score late through both Lorenzo Rigoni and Caleb Lokpo to steal a brave 3-2 victory.

In other games on the weekend Woolgoolga Wolves hosted the high-flying Bombers and were able to push the title favourites.

Though first half goals to Brady Parker and James Lowe proved to be the difference for the Bombers as they walked away 2-0 victors.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Diary shuffling and 3D models latest in bypass battle

    premium_icon Diary shuffling and 3D models latest in bypass battle

    News As the old saying goes ‘good things come to those who wait’.

    • 5th Aug 2019 2:30 PM
    Mayor cancels holiday to deal with crisis

    premium_icon Mayor cancels holiday to deal with crisis

    News The mayor will meet with all councillors on Tuesday afternoon.

    12 Awards: Topping North Coast tourism as the place to stay

    12 Awards: Topping North Coast tourism as the place to stay

    Travel Top gongs for local tourism operators.

    FINAL DAY: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAY: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News Today is the last day to sign up for this special introductory rate