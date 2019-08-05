Lions bounce back with win as Wolves push Bombers

Coffs City United Lions and Maclean Bobcats players in an aerial challenge.

Coffs City United Lions and Maclean Bobcats players in an aerial challenge.

FOOTBALL: Coffs City United Lions have bounced back from consecutive defeats with a win over the Maclean Bobcats.

After falling to the Northern Storm Thunder and Boambee Bombers, the Lions were fired-up to collect three points to ensure they maintained second position on the ladder.

Striker Gum Mayak netted early to get the Lions off to the perfect start, before the Bobcats took a 2-1 lead.

The Lions were able to score late through both Lorenzo Rigoni and Caleb Lokpo to steal a brave 3-2 victory.

In other games on the weekend Woolgoolga Wolves hosted the high-flying Bombers and were able to push the title favourites.

Though first half goals to Brady Parker and James Lowe proved to be the difference for the Bombers as they walked away 2-0 victors.