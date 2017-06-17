Lions at home under lights a blast from the past

A SATURDAY night fixture featuring Coffs United at home against Sawtell in a clash that will go a long way toward shaping the top four.

No this isn't a story from a decade ago when a Saturday night game at the Showgrounds, or The Den as the Lions called it, was a regular part of the local football scene.

Tonight the new lights at McLean St will see Coffs United return to playing home games under lights.

And the Lions will take on an old rival that coach Glen Williams is extremely wary of.

"They (Sawtell) have shown massive improvement from last year and we're looking forward to playing under lights," Williams said.

Coffs United return to the North Coast Football fray after playing two Westfield FFA Cup matches in Newcastle last week.

The Lions were more than competitive against supposedly superior opposition and Williams said the performances certainly improved the morale of his team.

"When you come away from playing matches against teams with a couple of ex A-League players or the old NSL and they're semi-professional, training three or four nights a week, you definitely take a lot of confidence from it," he said.

"The hard part is trying to keep a lid on that."

The Northern Storm face a must-win match at home this afternoon if they're to be any chance of reaching the final four.

The Storm face a Coffs Coast Tigers outfit keen to get some momentum into their season after a stop-start couple of months.

Orara Valley travels to Maclean for a fixture that has the potential to trip up the very best teams.

Boambee and Urunga are both expected to get the three points tomorrow against the two Grafton teams.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Saturday

3pm: Northern Storm v Coffs Coast Tigers.

3pm: Maclean vs Orara Valley.

5pm: Coffs United v Sawtell.

Sunday

2pm: Boambee v Westlawn.

2pm: Grafton United v Urunga.