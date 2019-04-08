Lions are hungry for more success after strong start

DEAD BALL MASTER: Coffs City United Lions player Garbahn Friel bends a kick through the Northern Storm wall on Saturday for his side's third goal.

FOOTBALL: The Coffs City United Lions continued their strong start to all competitions on the weekend, picking up their second C.ex Group Men's Premier League victory in as many games.

Hosting the Northern Storm Thunder, who were coming into the match off a win over the Maclean Bobcats, the Lions looked in fine touch from the get go.

The Lions were able to net four goals in a dominant display, with Garbahn Friel (2), Caleb Lokpo and Gum Mayak all getting on the scoresheet in the 4-1 win.

"We've had a good start to the season, you can't ask for much more than two solid performances,” Lions captain Scott Goddard said.

"We had a strong pre-season and have built up a lot of depth, we have two squads that are very competitive.

"It's a cliche but we just go from week to week... It's still early in the season.”

The Lions are also still alive in the FFA Cup, a competition which Goddard believes has set his team up for a massive 2019.

"The FFA Cup has been great for us, sometimes it can go the other way with a stack up of games and injuries, but so far this year it's been a real positive.

"The momentum we have now because of it has been brilliant, we love being a part of it.”

The Lions have been drawn to take on fellow North Coast Football heavyweight the Boambee Bombers in round five of the Cup.

"We're expecting a hard match, they're a strong side with some good new players, a new coach and a strong core group of players,” Goddard said.

"It's another chance for us to prove ourselves, we're not going to shy away from anything.”

The winner of the Lions v Bombers clash will progress to the Northern NSW Football final eight.