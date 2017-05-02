Lions and Tigers know their next FFA Cup phase

Both the Coffs Coast Tigers and Coffs United will play their next Westfield FFA Cup matches at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on May 13.

THE FFA Cup picture for both Coffs United and the Coffs Coast Tigers has become clearer after today's draw for the final eight teams remaining in Northern NSW Football's northern conference.

The eight teams will be whittled down to two as knockout matches will be played across the weekend of May 13 and 14.

The Coffs Coast Tigers have been drawn to play against the strong Kempsey club, Macleay Valley Rangers, while Coffs United will face the Taree Wildcats.

The Lions and Tigers will enjoy home ground advantage of some sorts as the weekend matches will be played in Coffs Harbour at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

The four teams who win on the first day of the series will be drawn from a hat after Saturday's matches to see which clubs face other in the final four the next day.

The last two teams standing after the Sunday knockout matches

will progress to the NNSWF Westfield FFA Cup Final Series to be played over the Queen's Birthday weekend.