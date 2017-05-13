Lions and Tigers chasing FFA Cup victories

BIG GAME: The Coffs Coast Tigers will be playing in the FFA Cup weekend at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

BOTH Coffs United and the Coffs Coast Tigers are hoping for a busy weekend.

Victory in today's Westfield FFA Cup matches at C.ex Coffs International Stadium means returning to the same venue tomorrow for another knockout clash.

Coffs United face the Taree Wildcats at 2pm, while at the same time on the stadium's other field the Coffs Coast Tigers play the Macleay Valley Rangers.

Tigers coach Jason Snell admits he knows very little about Macleay Valley other than the fact it's occupying top spot on the table in the Mid North Coast competition.

"We did play a trial against them last year and we won that 4-0 but we're expecting a very tough clash," Snell said of his minimal knowledge of the opposition.

He added that all a coach could do in such a situation was get his players to concentrate on their own game plan.

"We may have to adjust something at some point through the game but at this stage it's just worrying about how we play the game," he said.

Snell said the Tigers had taken a lot of confidence and belief from last week's 3-2 loss to Sawtell, a contest he believes his team should've won.

While Macleay Valley is on top in the MNC Premier League, Coffs United's opponent this afternoon currently sits in eighth spot.

The Lions were given a scare by Boambee last week and it may be the wake-up call the reigning premier needed ahead of such an important weekend.

The draw for tomorrow's matches will be done once today's four contests have been completed.