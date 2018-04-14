Lions and Raiders renew acquaintances

TOP SHELF: Coffs United and Urunga are again tipped to be two of the Men's Premier League pacesetters in 2018.

TOP SHELF: Coffs United and Urunga are again tipped to be two of the Men's Premier League pacesetters in 2018. Brad Greenshields

THEY'VE been fierce rivals for two decades now and tomorrow another chapter of the pitched battles between Coffs United and Urunga will be written.

Coffs United coach Glen Williams said both teams always lifted when they met but he said looking at the bigger picture tomorrow's early season meeting might mean a little bit more.

"It's probably a chance to stamp a bit of authority on the competition,” Williams said.

"There'll be a few changes but I think we'll be back pretty much to full strength.”

After being on the receiving end of Grafton United's first Premier League win the Northern Storm was looking to bounce back this afternoon when they played at home against Maclean.

Grafton United will be able to test how they perform away from home when they play at Boambee.

The two Tigers, Coffs Coast and Westlawn, meet in a clash the Coffs Harbour version wouldn't want to let slip after losing narrowly to Boambee in a high scoring affair last week.