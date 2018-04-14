Menu
Login
TOP SHELF: Coffs United and Urunga are again tipped to be two of the Men's Premier League pacesetters in 2018.
TOP SHELF: Coffs United and Urunga are again tipped to be two of the Men's Premier League pacesetters in 2018. Brad Greenshields
Soccer

Lions and Raiders renew acquaintances

Brad Greenshields
by
14th Apr 2018 3:30 AM

THEY'VE been fierce rivals for two decades now and tomorrow another chapter of the pitched battles between Coffs United and Urunga will be written.

Coffs United coach Glen Williams said both teams always lifted when they met but he said looking at the bigger picture tomorrow's early season meeting might mean a little bit more.

"It's probably a chance to stamp a bit of authority on the competition,” Williams said.

"There'll be a few changes but I think we'll be back pretty much to full strength.”

After being on the receiving end of Grafton United's first Premier League win the Northern Storm was looking to bounce back this afternoon when they played at home against Maclean.

Grafton United will be able to test how they perform away from home when they play at Boambee.

The two Tigers, Coffs Coast and Westlawn, meet in a clash the Coffs Harbour version wouldn't want to let slip after losing narrowly to Boambee in a high scoring affair last week.

coffs united lions north coast football soccer urunga raiders
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Out of this world the goal for Panthers

    Out of this world the goal for Panthers

    Rugby League LAST week's win was one small step for Sawtell but tomorrow's the chance to make one giant leap for the Panthers.

    • 14th Apr 2018 4:00 AM
    Marlins 'can't wait to rip in'

    Marlins 'can't wait to rip in'

    Rugby Union After a bye in the first round, the SCU Marlins start their season.

    • 14th Apr 2018 3:30 AM
    Suns take the long road to find victory

    Suns take the long road to find victory

    Basketball Suns face a double header road trip to St George and Hawkesbury.

    • 14th Apr 2018 3:00 AM
    Make or break: 'Bypass must be included in Federal Budget'

    Make or break: 'Bypass must be included in Federal Budget'

    News Hartsuyker makes urgent call for Coffs Bypass.

    Local Partners