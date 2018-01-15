Lindy to the Streets of Your Town

Lindy Morrison will attend SWIFF this Saturday and Sunday staging Q and As in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen during the screening of The Go-Betweens: Right Here.

FROM Cattle and Cane, and Spring Rain to Streets of Your Town - throughout the 1980s The Go-Betweens produced some of Australia's best-loved indie pop songs.

Their success was buoyed by the smart song writing of Robert Forster and Grant McLennan and Lindy Morrison's inimitable drumming.

This weekend , Lindy will be visiting Coffs and Bellingen for the Screenwave International Film Festival screening of the documentary The Go Betweens: Right Here.

At both screenings, she will take part in an audience Q&A.

The film, directed by Kriv Stenders (Red Dog films), who created many the band's video clips, follows The Go-Betweens' 1970s earliest days in Brisbane, through two incarnations over more than three decades, with all the successes, failures, romances, break-ups, betrayals, triumphs and tragedies.

From Lindy's humble beginnings living in a sharehouse with actors Geoffrey Rush, Billie Brown and several musicians, to her longtime charity work within the music industry, which saw her receive an Order of Australia Medal, Lindy Morrison has also been a staunch advocate for gender parity and musician's rights.

"In the 70s, I was told women can't rock, and that women in bands always cause trouble," she said. "There's been so much discussion about gender in music in the last couple of years, and you can hear the shift."

Another special event this week on the festival's documentary strand is the screening of The Pink House, a documentary offering an unprecedented glimpse into life in remote Australia.

It follows the madam and staff behind the closed doors of the last operating brothel in Kalgoorlie.

Director Sascha Ettinger-Epstein, who won the Documentary Foundation Australia Award for the film, will be attending both the 19 January Jetty Memorial Theatre screening and at 21 January at Bellingen Memorial Hall for an audience Q&A.

"Madam Carmel runs a very tight ship," said Sascha. "No drugs, no alcohol, no misbehaving, no swearing. She's very conservative and has an excellent relationship with law enforcement. She runs the place like an English manor."

She added: "Sex work has a very long history in the town of Kalgoorlie. The town is built on gold, girls and grog. Men went out to the goldfields to make their fortunes and so did the women. These are the untold stories of Australia. The sex workers were very entrepreneurial, several made enough money to buy a number of properties and start a very different life."

Dave Horsley, festival director, said: "This film took me into an uncommon world. It's entertaining, it's dark, and it's brutally honest."