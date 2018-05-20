Boom times are here again for Lindsay Park

Andrew Malyon rides Sin To Win to win the Andrew Ramsden Stakes at Flemington. (AAP Image/George Salpigtidis)

THE day after Colin Hayes was inducted as a Legend in the Australian Racing Hall of Fame, his stable Lindsay Park was to the fore at Flemington, taking out the feature event the Andrew Ramsden Stakes with Sin To Win.

And last year's Caulfield Cup winner Boom Time, another Lindsay Park product, showed he's on track to defend his Caulfield Cup with a seven-lengths victory in the 2000m Handicap.

On track at Flemington to supervise these victories were Colin Hayes' grandsons and co-trainers at Lindsay Park, Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes.

Dabernig said Sin To Win would be entered for the Melbourne Cup and he hoped he could take the same trajectory as Boom Time did last spring when he graduated to win the Caulfield Cup.

Dabernig said Sin To Win's form had been solid and they felt he could have won the 2800m race at Flemington recently, when he clipped heels and lost the rider in the early stages of the race.

"Today everything went to plan," Dabernig said. "Now he's a two-mile winner it opens up a few doors for him."

Jockey Andrew Mallyon said Sin To Win was suited by the 3200m and "that was his go".

Dabernig said they would spell him for the spring and hoped he could improve in similar fashion to Boom Time last year.

"Potentially he could follow same footsteps," he said. "He's improving, he's sound and he's very lightly raced. He's clean-winded. He's got the right attributes to do down that path."

Ben Hayes declared Boom Time a better horse than last year and ready to defend his Caulfield Cup crown after his easy win.

Lachlan King looks for the opposition as Boom Time scored a runaway win at Flemington. Picture: AAP

Hayes said Boom Time's trip to Japan last November, when he finished 12th in the Japan Cup, had been the making of the six-year-old stallion.

"Since he's come back, he's really switched on," Hayes said. "He looks great in the coat. He just showed he's gone to the next level.

"It was a strong staying performance. They went quickly and he was strong to the line. A win like that lifts your confidence going into the spring."

Hayes said they would bring him back for the spring and run in weight-for-age races on the way to the Caulfield Cup, and he believes he will run well at that level.

Boom Time was the second leg of a winning double for Lachlan King and the 19-year-old jockey declared him the best horse he had ridden.

"I was nervous before the race as he's owned outright by one of the biggest trainers in the land, David Hayes, and I thought he was a morale, so I didn't want to get beaten," King said.

It was King's first city double. He has ridden five city winners in the past two weeks.

The first leg of his double was on Egyptian Bullet in the second race.