Lin heavily favoured to make the cut

XiYu Lin of China is one of the in-form golfers tipped to be among the prizemoney at Bonville Golf Resort next week when the Australian ladies Classic tees-off.
Brad Greenshields
SHE'S only 21 years old, but Xiyu Lin has already passed the $1 million mark when it comes to career earnings.

The Chinese right-hander turned professional at the tender age of 15 and throughout her career she's already shown that she knows how to earn a cheque.

The most important step to getting among the prizemoney is making the cut and Lin can do that.

She made 17 cuts from 25 LPGA events in 2016 and has had seven top 10 finishes in her three seasons on the number one ladies tour on the planet.

Add to that her four wins on the China LPGA Tour, and Lin is without doubt one of the most talented young golfers in the world.

She has Olympic selection under her belt as well.

When Lin gets to Bonville Golf Resort next week, she'll have some good form to call upon while she competes for a share of the $350,000 in prizemoney on offer at the Australian Ladies Classic.

The European tour sanctioned event is the newest on the ALPG calendar and will attract a field of well over 100 world class professional women's golfers to The Coffs Coast in February with the tournament set to be broadcast throughout 65 countries across the globe.

Lin's loyal fan base will be watching stroke for stroke hoping she can reproduce the form that saw her win the Ballarat Icons Pro-Am at the end of January.

The event will showcase the Coffs Coast from February 22-25 boasts the likes of England's Dame Laura Davies, Spain's Carmen Alonso and Aussie hopeful Hannah Green.

Spectators can register for free tickets to the four-day event at Eventbrite or go to www.ausladiesclassic. com.au and follow the links.

