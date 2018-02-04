Limited spots left for Coffs TRI

NOT LONG TO GO: Entries for the bcu Coffs TRI on March 3 and 4 will close on February 27.

WITH just four weeks until the bcu Coffs TRI, entries are coming in thick and fast and organisers encourage anyone planning on taking part not to delay their entry as the event is very likely to reach capacity.

Race director Noel Phillips is thrilled with the number of entries received to date.

"We already have more registrations for the standard distance event than we did last year, with entries received from every state in Australia,” Phillips said.

"We've been fortunate enough to receive funding from Coffs Coast Events so have been able to promote the event further afield and this is reflected in the number of interstate entries we have received.

"Many competitors enter in the last few weeks, so all indications suggest we will achieve record numbers and may even sell out so we urge those planning on competing to enter soon to avoid disappointment.”

Last year's winner of the standard distance event, Celia Sullohern is returning to try and defend her title. Also aiming for a podium finish is Port Macquarie's Harry Jones who finished fourth overall and is now a full-time athlete.

Some of Coffs Harbour's triathletes including Isaiah Koopmans, Mel Sylvester and Rachel Cleary have been performing very well in the local club races and may give the pro triathletes a run for their money.

Prizemoney of $4,500 is available for the top three overall male and female place getters, regardless of whether they are a pro athlete or amateur.

The standard distance event is an Age Group ITU World Championship qualifying race so athletes can gain points to represent Australia on the Gold Coast in September. It also doubles as the state championship event to determine the fastest athletes in the NSW.

"We have introduced a few changes this year including moving the enticer event to the Saturday,” Phillips said.

The bcu Coffs TRI includes races for children aged six and up, an enticer triathlon aimed at first-timers and the more challenging standard distance event (1.5km swim/40km cycle/10km run), for both individuals and teams.

All competitors will enjoy a protected harbour swim, a cycle on closed roads and a picturesque run around the upgraded Jetty foreshores precinct.

The fun, community event offers something for all ages and abilities and all funds raised are distributed back to the local charities and community groups who assist with the running of the event.

Entries for the bcu Coffs TRI on March 3 and 4 close on February 27 if not sold out prior, with no late entries available on race day.

For entries and further information, go to www.villagesports.com.au.