Menu
Login
Sport

Limited spots left for Coffs TRI

NOT LONG TO GO: Entries for the bcu Coffs TRI on March 3 and 4 will close on February 27.
NOT LONG TO GO: Entries for the bcu Coffs TRI on March 3 and 4 will close on February 27. Nashyspix
Brad Greenshields
by

WITH just four weeks until the bcu Coffs TRI, entries are coming in thick and fast and organisers encourage anyone planning on taking part not to delay their entry as the event is very likely to reach capacity.

Race director Noel Phillips is thrilled with the number of entries received to date.

"We already have more registrations for the standard distance event than we did last year, with entries received from every state in Australia,” Phillips said.

"We've been fortunate enough to receive funding from Coffs Coast Events so have been able to promote the event further afield and this is reflected in the number of interstate entries we have received.

"Many competitors enter in the last few weeks, so all indications suggest we will achieve record numbers and may even sell out so we urge those planning on competing to enter soon to avoid disappointment.”

Last year's winner of the standard distance event, Celia Sullohern is returning to try and defend her title. Also aiming for a podium finish is Port Macquarie's Harry Jones who finished fourth overall and is now a full-time athlete.

Some of Coffs Harbour's triathletes including Isaiah Koopmans, Mel Sylvester and Rachel Cleary have been performing very well in the local club races and may give the pro triathletes a run for their money.

Prizemoney of $4,500 is available for the top three overall male and female place getters, regardless of whether they are a pro athlete or amateur.

The standard distance event is an Age Group ITU World Championship qualifying race so athletes can gain points to represent Australia on the Gold Coast in September. It also doubles as the state championship event to determine the fastest athletes in the NSW.

"We have introduced a few changes this year including moving the enticer event to the Saturday,” Phillips said.

The bcu Coffs TRI includes races for children aged six and up, an enticer triathlon aimed at first-timers and the more challenging standard distance event (1.5km swim/40km cycle/10km run), for both individuals and teams.

All competitors will enjoy a protected harbour swim, a cycle on closed roads and a picturesque run around the upgraded Jetty foreshores precinct.

The fun, community event offers something for all ages and abilities and all funds raised are distributed back to the local charities and community groups who assist with the running of the event.

Entries for the bcu Coffs TRI on March 3 and 4 close on February 27 if not sold out prior, with no late entries available on race day.

For entries and further information, go to www.villagesports.com.au.

Topics:  coffs harbour coffs tri triathlon

Coffs Coast Advocate
Ladies enjoy a fun start to golf at Coffs

Ladies enjoy a fun start to golf at Coffs

AFTER a successful first year in 2017, Coffs Harbour Golf Club is starting up another series of ladies' beginner Golf Workshops.

Great Koala park is not the answer

AGAINST PARK: Raleigh's Ted Vaughan is against the Great Koala National Park.

Great Koala National Park not the way to go to protect species

Popular Dame to tee off on Coffs Coast

Dame Laura Davies will no doubt be one of the more popular members in the fields for the Australian Ladies Classic at Bonville Golf Resort and the Women's NSW Open at Coffs Harbour.

Dame Laura Davies on starter's lists for Ladies Classic and NSW Open

Drivers fear it will be the death knell for taxis

OPPOSITION: NSW Taxi Council CEO Martin Rogers with taxi company owners Bob Jones and Allan Clulow.

Taxi industry opposes IPART changes on the Coffs Coast

Local Partners

Rugby rivals go head to head

TODAY marks the the traditional start of the MNC Rugby year.

Top ticket for Coffs cricket

David Angus has a busy weekend ahead with a couple of important matches to be played.

COFFS Harbour's rep team one win away from interdistrict final.

The world loves Issy’s kiss with German tennis ace

Issy Tomkins at Pat Rafter Arena. Picture: Peter Wallis

Sweet way to say ‘thank you ball girl’