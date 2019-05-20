Menu
GLOBE TROTTER: Coffs Harbour's Lily Pade is about to compete in the Fiji Open.
GLOBE TROTTER: Coffs Harbour's Lily Pade is about to compete in the Fiji Open.
Sport

Lily jets abroad for the Fiji Open

Sam Flanagan
by
20th May 2019 3:06 PM
TENNIS: Coffs Harbour's Lily Pade will kick off her quest for success at the Fiji Open this Wednesday.

The 17-year-old has been joined on the trip by four fellow Evonne Goolagong Foundation tennis program players. They will face more than 170 players from across the Asia-Pacific region and around the world during the senior competition.

The Fiji Open opportunity is part of Tennis Australia's broader indigenous initiative and aims to provide a more structured competition pathway for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players.

Lily's father Allan told the Coffs Coast Advocate in March Lily's passion for tournament tennis is still growing stronger.

"Her understanding of the game has really developed. She's always been a beautiful shot maker, it was just a matter of getting those shots in more consistently,” he said.

Sawtell's Anzac Leidig is the head coach of the program and has travelled to Fiji with the players.

Coffs Coast Advocate

