Lily is walking in her idol's footsteps

NETTING SUCCESS: Lily Pade is excited to take her place in the Australian Indigenous Touring Team, selected to travel to Fiji later this year.

TENNIS: Evonne Goolagong was a trailblazer in more than one way during her illustrious tennis career.

A beacon of hope for not just female athletes, mothers and the Australian Indigenous community, Goolagong was a role model for all citizens.

A fearless shot maker on the court, Goolagong's compassion and respectful nature off it was idolised the world over.

Even in retirement, the six-time Grand Slam champion continues to inspire.

Coffs Harbour junior Lily Pade is preparing to jet off to Fiji in May to compete in her first overseas tournament, all thanks to the Evonne Goolagong Foundation and Tennis Australia. The 16-year-old was selected in the Australian Indigenous Touring Team based on her performance at the 2018 National Indigenous Tennis Carnival and her commitment to the sport.

"I was very excited, I wasn't really expecting it,” Lily said of her selection.

"It's pretty amazing being one of only three girls selected.

"I just hope to play my best, I'm not expecting too much because I've never played overseas before.”

The Harbour Tennis Academy product said it was an honour to be following in the footsteps of Goolagong.

"She's definitely someone I look up to; she's just amazing. She's a lovely person, is respectful and everyone respects her.”

Lily's father, Allan Pade, who doubles as her coach, has seen first-hand the hard work which has gone into his daughter's game.

"We're really proud, it's just from all the years of training and to get some kind of reward from Tennis Australia and the Evonne Goolagong Foundation is really good.

"The number one thing is she's always loved playing, even now getting on in her teens she still enjoys the tournament aspect.

"Her understanding of the game has really developed. She's always been a beautiful shot maker, it was just a matter of getting those shots in more consistently.”

The 2019 Fiji Open Tennis Championships are being held in Nadi from May 22-26.