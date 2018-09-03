Menu
British singer-songwriter Lily Allen has revealed she slept with female escorts during the breakdown of her marriage. Picture: Supplied
Lily Allen ‘slept with female escorts’

by The Sun
3rd Sep 2018 6:08 AM

POP star Lily Allen has revealed she paid for sex with female escorts while still married.

The British singer, 33, revealed that she slept with women during the breakdown of her marriage to builder Sam Cooper.

Allen said she would discuss the incidents - which are understood to have taken place around four years ago - in her forthcoming autobiography, My Thoughts Exactly, reports The Sun.

She posted on Instagram: "Sooo, in my book … I detail some stuff from my dark days, around the Sheezus era.

 

Lily Allen has been upfront about her personal life. Picture: Supplied
"I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something.

"I'm not proud, but I'm not ashamed. I don't do it anymore."

Allen and Cooper married in 2011 but confirmed their split in 2016 following more than a year of speculation.

 

British singer Lily Allen and Sam Cooper on their wedding day in 2011. Picture: AP
In June this year, she officially announced the pair had divorced.

Her album Sheezus was released in 2014, and written over the course of the previous 18 months.

Within 30 minutes of her post over the weekend, 17,000 people had "liked" the admission.

When one fan asked if there was "something wrong with being a female escort", the mum of two replied: "I'm not proud because I was married at the time."

And when another asked if this was her "biggest vice", she added: "It was not.

"But the book will tell you what was."

Last week The Sun revealed Allen would also give details in her autobiography about sleeping with her bitter enemy, The Streets singer Mike Skinner.

 

Lily Allen and Sam Cooper split in 2014. Picture: AP
The warring pair, whose feud kicked off in 2008, are understood to have had a one-night stand when they were single.

Allen once described the size of his penis during a Twitter spat.

 

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.

