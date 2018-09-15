‘Warning: We’re going on a 6-hour flight with a toddler’

Lillian Saleh is not looking forward to her first overseas flight with her toddler in tow. Picture: iStock

WE'RE planning our first family holiday.

Bub will be 20 months old and I'm absolutely terrified.

We did have four days in Melbourne when he was 10 months old and that was enough to put me off travelling with a young child.

Trying to find flights that worked around his nap time should have been the first clue of what was in store. The cheapest flight was at some ungodly hour in the morning which I figured would be OK since he is a bad sleeper anyway.

Add an hour driving time to the airport and parking and I was beginning to wonder how the heck parents do this.

Then we spent $300 on a fancy stroller that folds down to the size of a handbag - only to be told at check-in we couldn't take it on-board and it would have to be checked in. That was $300 well spent - not.

So the hubby and I took turns wrangling the carry-on luggage and baby as we snaked our way through domestic to what seemed the farthest departure gate known to man.

And once at the gate I could feel the stares of other passengers. As my little one was crawling around the floor, I just knew they were praying they weren't seated next to us.

Thankfully, the hour flight was a breeze as he slept through it thanks to the mother of all white noise from the roar of the engines.

But the next four days were spent in a sea of poo.

Our dear son decided for the first time in his short life to projectile poo about four times a day for the entire four days. He'd soak through his clothes each time, which made going anywhere a little nerve-racking as we never knew when it was going to hit.

I blame it on his cousin's dog licking him on the mouth but it made for a stressful four days.

I'm in awe of friends who have taken their toddlers on overseas holidays - travelling through Europe, Asia and North America.

We're planning a trip to our introduce our son to his extended family on his dad's side.

The fact they live on tropical island in the Pacific is an added bonus.

We aren't going until the end of the year - so I wonder if I have time to toilet train him by then …