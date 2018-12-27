Menu
HERO ACT: Three strangers rushed to aid Adam Baxter when he was unable to breath at the Botanical Gardens playground.
'Like death was knocking': Trio saves choking man

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
27th Dec 2018 6:00 AM
A BUNDABERG father is grateful for the help of three strangers who rushed to his aid when he stopped breathing at a children's playground.

When Adam Baxter took his daughter to play at a park in the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens on Sunday, he didn't expect that he'd end up in hospital.

He said he was pushing his daughter on the merry-go-round when a build-up of phlegm, which he attempted to spit out away from the playground, got caught in his throat and suddenly he was unable to breath.

"When that happened, I think I went into a panic attack, so that made it like twice as bad," he said.

"I (felt) like death was knocking."

He said he could still speak, and attempted to drink water to alleviate the problem, but it didn't work.

A man, who saw Mr Baxter's struggle came over to assist and a woman gave him her asthma puffer.

"I had a few puffs from the puffer, and that helped my lungs open up, and then they told me to sit down."

He said a second woman called an ambulance and the three waited with him until paramedics arrived.

After tests at Bundaberg Hospital, it was revealed that he had suffered from a laryngospasm, where the vocal cords seize up or close, momentarily blocking airflow.

He said he wanted to thank the three strangers, whose quick actions helped him.

