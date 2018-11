Parts of Grafton are currently without power.

Parts of Grafton are currently without power. Essential Energy

APPROXIMATELY 1176 homes are without power this afternoon due to a tree which has fallen down over high voltage lines.

Grafton streets affected include Victoria, parts of Queen, Mary, Bacon and Oliver streets. The majority of homes behind Grafton Racecourse are also affected.

Crews are currently in the process of restoring electricity to homes, however, an estimated time for their return has not been confirmed.