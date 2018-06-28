Menu
Westside Tennis Club switch on new LED lights on their courts with Mayor Denise Knight. Rachel Vercoe
Lights are shining on tennis courts

Rachel Vercoe
by
28th Jun 2018 2:30 PM

SAVING power bills and opening a whole new area of night-time tennis playing, the Westside Tennis Club is thrilled about its latest LED court lighting.

With help from the Coffs Harbour City Council, the tennis club recently converted the lighting on three of its courts from halogen lights to horizontally mounted LED lights.

"This has bought us up to the Sydney level of tennis courts, the lights are really good and will reduce the power for the club,” Westside Tennis Club president Penne Slaviero said.

"This has allowed Westside Tennis Club to boast having some of the most professional looking tennis courts outside of a capital city.

Funds for the lighting came through the 2017/2018 Community Capital Infrastructure Grants Program and the Coffs Harbour City Council who contributed 50% of the cost.

The club's newest court allows players in wheelchairs to play on a suitable surface and now with lighting, will mean it can be used after dark too.

"The front three courts are new and all have LED lights now. The hard court had no lights which means wheelchair players can come and play at night time now.”

