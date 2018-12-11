Lightning strikes new partnership with The Compass Institute

NEW PARTNERSHIP: (Left to right) Compass trainee Damien Stevens, Sunshine Coast Lightning player Jacqui Russell and Compass trainee and No.1 Lightning fan Glen Randell at the launch today.

NEW PARTNERSHIP: (Left to right) Compass trainee Damien Stevens, Sunshine Coast Lightning player Jacqui Russell and Compass trainee and No.1 Lightning fan Glen Randell at the launch today. Contributed

SUNSHINE Coast Lightning has adopted The Compass Institute as its season-three charity partner, helping young people living with a disability.

Lightning CEO Danielle Smith said the club was thrilled to support a charity that contributed so significantly to the local community.

"Compass really has set the benchmark in creating opportunities for people with intellectual and physical disabilities to learn valuable life skills and reach their full potential," Ms Smith said.

"Our team was first introduced to the charity when one of our foundation players, Caitlin Bassett, began caring for a Compass Assistance Dog, Fensa.

"Fensa became a regular visitor at Lightning HQ last year and this opened our eyes to the great work Compass does on the Sunshine Coast and beyond.

"Since then, many of our staff members have been lucky enough to visit Compass Farm and see the incredible day programs in action, as well as learn about the social enterprise businesses providing real world experience to young people with disabilities."

Ms Smith said the partnership would generate opportunities for the charity to fundraise and gain additional exposure.

"Community is one of our key focus areas at Lightning and we know we wouldn't be where we are today without the support of Sunshine Coast residents, so it's great to have the opportunity to give back where we can," she said.

"We're excited to be integrating with Compass on a number of levels including hosting a dedicated home game, facilitating fundraising opportunities and leveraging our business and community networks.

"Following successful partnerships with The Daniel Morcombe Foundation, headspace Maroochydore, White Ribbon and Confident Girls in our second season, we can't wait to shine the spotlight on this terrific enterprise in 2019."

The Compass Institute CEO David Dangerfield welcomed the alliance and said it was great to have such positive role models involved with the charity.

The partnership was announced at a function yesterday at Compass Farm in Christensens Rd, Hunchy.

"We've got a number of keen Lightning supporters among our ranks, including one trainee who's very active in the Sunshine Coast Lightning Fan Club, so it's safe to say there's quite a buzz around the farm at present," Mr Dangerfield said.

To find out more, visit www.compassinc.org.au and www.sunshinecoastlightning.com.au.