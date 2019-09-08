Lightning star wants to repay coach

Two-time Lightning premiership player Laura Scherian will never forget how Sunshine Coast coach Noeline Taurua changed her life.

So she wants to help send the world's best coach out with a performance to remember in the Suncorp Super Netball grand final.

The Lightning will play the winner of Sunday's preliminary final between the NSW Swifts and Melbourne Vixens in the 2019 season showpiece at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on September 15.

Sunshine Coast Lightning wing attack Laura Scherian ahead of her third Super Netball grand final. Photo Lachie Millard

Win or lose, it will be Taurua's last game at the helm of the Lightning with the trophy magnet to head home to New Zealand to spend more time with her family.

Scherian was the last player signed by Taurua ahead of the Sunshine Coast's inaugural season in 2017.

The centre/wing attack played 14 games for the AIS Canberra Darters in the Commonwealth Bank Trophy in 2007 but added just three national league games to her name during the nine seasons of the ANZ Championship as an injury fill-in for the Firebirds.

After plying her trade in the second-tier ANL competition with the Queensland Fusion, Scherian received a phone call from Taurua that catapulted her onto the big stage.

The pocket rocket won the MVP award in the Lightning's first-ever Super Netball match - a draw with the Firebirds - and has kept repaying Taurua's faith by being a midcourt dynamo through two title-winning campaigns in 2017 and 2018 and the minor premiership in 2019.

Lightning coach Noeline Taurua (centre) embraces Laura Scherian after the Sunshine Coast’s major semi-final win to qualify for the 2019 grand final.

She has been surrounded by a host of internationals during her time with the Lightning and has never looked out of place expertly feeding the Sunshine Coast's shooters.

"Noels gave me such a massive opportunity. She took a massive risk with me when she signed me up at no. 10,'' Scherian - a former student at John Paul College in Brisbane's south - said.

"She has really built up my game to the point where I even see the game from a different perspective when I'm watching netball on TV. I see things I never would have recognised before I was coached by her.

"She has really given me confidence in what I bring to the club on and off the court. She gives all of us the confidence and the opportunity to express ourselves on court.''

Scherian moved from centre to wing attack this year, filling the void left by Kelsey Browne while allowing skipper Laura Langman to slot into centre.

She said there has been a relentlessness about the Lightning in 2019 with Langman proving to be a real driving force in her return to the club.

The Sunshine Coast Lightning will take a nine-game winning streak into the Super Netball grand final as they attempt to capture a hat-trick of titles.

"Last season we struggled to break into that top four so this year we really wanted to be in that top two by the World Cup break. We didn't know what the landscape would look like coming back so it was important to get off to a good start and keep going,'' Scherian said

"Laura is such a strong presence right through the court. She is such a big game player, finals are her thing. She is a great leader for us.''