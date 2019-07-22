Lightning, New Zealand coach Taurua unsure over her future

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 21: Maria Foulau celebrates with Noeline Taurua coach of New Zealand after winning the World Cup during the Vitality Netball World Cup Final match between Australia and New Zealand at M&S Bank Arena on July 21, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

NETBALL: New Zealand's Netball World Cup-winning coach Noeline Taurua admits she's unsure if she'll continue combining the role with her job at Sunshine Coast Lightning.

The super coach guided New Zealand to a shock Netball World Cup final win over Australia last night.

Taurua will fly out of the UK on Monday and resume her duties with Sunshine Coast Lightning but said she will re-assess her plans beyond 2019 at the conclusion of the Super Netball season in September.

The 51-year-old has transformed the Silver Ferns from Commonwealth Games flops into world champions in just 11 months, emulating her success with the Lightning, who have won the past two Super Netball titles.

However, she admits working the two jobs has taken its toll and will sit down to have discussions with Lightning officials and NZ Netball powerbrokers before the end of the year.

"I finish at the end of September and then I am going to chill,” she said.

"It has been tiring but I am very committed to both programs to making it happen.

"At the moment things are up in the air.

"I just have to make sure I do what is best.

"It's been a hard road and I have a lot of things happening in my life including my family.

"I am going to sit back and reflect.

"But I am not going to leave Netball New Zealand or the Lightning in the lurch.

"I have just got to suss things out.”

Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander said Taurua should be hailed for her achievements with New Zealand, who failed to even win a medal at the Gold Coast Games last year.

"She should be lauded for what she has done,” Alexander said.

"She has got New Zealand back on the netball map again and that is a fantastic achievement.”

-AAP