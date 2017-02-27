Lightning causes delay at the races

UPDATE - 2.00PM: Stewards have given the all clear for racing at Coffs Harbour to go ahead.
The first race will be run at 2.10pm, 50 minutes later than originally scheduled.
1.05PM: THE lightning storm and persistent rain that is hanging around Coffs Harbour today has caused a disruption to today's TAB race meeting.
There is a delay to racing at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club due to lightning.
The track was rated a Good(4) yesterday but overnight rain saw the track rated a Soft(7) this morning.
Steady rain since then has seen a further downgrade to a Heavy (10).
A further track inspection will be conducted by Racing NSW stewards once lightning ceases.