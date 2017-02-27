Lightning causes delay at the races

UPDATE - 2.00PM: Stewards have given the all clear for racing at Coffs Harbour to go ahead.

The first race will be run at 2.10pm, 50 minutes later than originally scheduled.

Adam Hourigan

1.05PM: THE lightning storm and persistent rain that is hanging around Coffs Harbour today has caused a disruption to today's TAB race meeting.

There is a delay to racing at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club due to lightning.

The track was rated a Good(4) yesterday but overnight rain saw the track rated a Soft(7) this morning.

Steady rain since then has seen a further downgrade to a Heavy (10).

A further track inspection will be conducted by Racing NSW stewards once lightning ceases.