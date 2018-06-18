Lifestyle property has everything for the family

This Moonee Beach property is Amanda Langlands' pick of the week

LANGLANDS PROPERTY PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT AMANDA LANGLANDS' Property Pick of the Week is this Heritage Park property.

Amanda, tell us about this home:

With an enviable location in the highly desirable Heritage Park Estate, this appealing home is positioned on approximately 2.5 acres of level land.

Offering a practical family-friendly design, the home flows seamlessly and an abundance of natural light is enjoyed throughout.

The open plan family area showcases polished timber floors and consists of a generous kitchen with stone waterfall edge bench tops, gas cooking, loads of bench and storage space, an oversized dining area featuring a beautiful bay window and a family lounge area with built in study nook.

An independent carpeted media room can be sectioned off for comfort and a more intimate lounge room.

The home offers four bedrooms, the master bedroom with ensuite, walk in robe, ceiling fans, air conditioning and a feature bay window.

An undercover alfresco dining area overlooks the large in-ground swimming pool and expansive grounds.

The huge work shed with three bay access and workshop area will please any handyman along with providing secure accommodation for additional vehicles or toys.

Two fully fenced paddocks are perfect for your children to enjoy playing freely and are also currently used to secure dogs and a horse, this is an ideal lifestyle property.

While the property enjoys peaceful surrounds, you are within easy access to the Moonee Beach shopping centre, Moonee estuary and your choice of beaches.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

My favourite feature is definitely how easily the home flows from the front door through all aspects of the property. There is room for all the family to have personal space whilst still having an inclusive feeling to ensure connectedness for the family unit.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

This home will suit a wide selection of purchasers, the level floor plan along with the easy care land make this property desirable to growing families along with those relocating for a quieter lifestyle. The home has a practical family-friendly layout and there is a huge shed that will be attractive to tradesmen or anyone who has additional vehicles.

MOONEE BEACH

9 Heritage Dr

4 bed, 2 bath, 5 car

PRICE: $849,000

INSPECT: Saturday Junbe 23, 10.00 - 10.30am

CONTACT: Amanda Langlands, Langlands Property, 0408 561 682

langlandsproperty.com.au