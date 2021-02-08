Menu
Detective Inspector Glen Browne launched the familial DNA collection pilot program in Coffs Harbour today.
News

‘Lifestyle’ linked to troubling number of missing persons

Jasmine Minhas
8th Feb 2021 2:30 PM
The families of missing persons have been given fresh hope of finding out what may have happened to their loved ones, with the launch of a world-first DNA collection program in Coffs Harbour.

The 'hotspot' region was chosen as the first site for the pilot program due to its relatively high number of historical unsolved missing persons cases.

The high profile cases of Colleen-Walker Craig, who was murdered in Bowraville in the early '90s, and Rose Howell, who went missing while hitchhiking from Bellingen to her Repton home in 2003, are just some examples of the region's unsolved historic missing persons cases.

Of the 756 cases across NSW, over 190 of these are linked to the northern region.

At the launch of the program at Coffs Harbour Neighbhourhood Centre on Monday, Missing Persons Registry Coordinator Detective Inspector Glen Browne provided a theory as to region's troubling case numbers - revealing a large number are linked to marine accidents.

 

The familial DNA collection pilot program was launched in Coffs Harbour today, February 8.
"Statistically, this is the place where we have the most long-term missing people," Det Insp Browne said.

"A lot of our outstanding long-term missing persons cases relate to marine accidents - rock fishing, boating accidents. So I think it's partially related to the lifestyle in the northern region."

The pop up DNA collection centre will remain in Coffs Harbour today and tomorrow (February 9) before moving south to Port Macquarie.

In a bid to determine the identities of some 330 bodies and human remains, relatives of missing persons are being called upon by NSW Police to visit the centre and provide their DNA which is simply obtained with a swab in the mouth.

Det Insp Browne said innovations in technology meant it was now possible to identify these bodies but fresh familial DNA samples were needed.

 

The familial DNA collection pilot program was launched in Coffs Harbour today, February 8.
He said all relatives, whether direct or distant, are urged to come forward - and said the recent identification of a jawbone found at Kingscliff Beach nine years ago was the perfect example of the importance of familial DNA collection.

The jawbone was discovered to be that of Bill Moran, who was lost at sea in 1979 after being washed off a small dinghy.

A DNA profile taken from a 34-year-old prison inmate, who was related to the missing man, was added to the DNA databases in 2020, leading to the identification of the jawbone.

"It's a great example of why this sampling is important to us - it's the only chance we have to try and resolve those long term historical missing persons cases," he said.

"It's important to know that once we make a match between familial DNA and identified remains, those samples are taken off our database."

It is expected the program will soon be rolled out to regional centres across NSW.

