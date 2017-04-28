Lifesaving skills a Dutch treat for Mette

Local surf lifesaver Mette Klinkers has a busy few months of international competition ahead of her.

BEING born in the Netherlands before moving to Australia as a baby has opened up a world of opportunities for a local surf lifesaver.

Last year Mette Klinkers competed in the Open Dutch Surf Life Saving Championships and came back with three national titles.

Those wins have had the 15-year-old selected for the Dutch team with some international events on the itinerary.

First there's a trip to Japan at the end of June for the Sanyo Bussan Cup followed by the European Championships in Belgium in September.

A member of Sawtell SLSC since she was five before last season moving to Cudgen-Headland to compete, Mette admits both competitions have her excited.

"It will be my first visit to Japan and I look forward

to racing against some very strong countries including Australia,” she said.

The Belgium championships, where the English Channel meets the North Sea, has Mette

excited for another

reason.

"I look forward to

that event also because

I will hopefully see

my Dutch family

watching the races,” she said.

Strong performances in Bruges and Ostberg could lead to the talented teen being selected to compete

in the World Championships being held toward the

end of next year in

Adelaide.