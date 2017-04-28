Lifesaving skills a Dutch treat for Mette

BEING born in the Netherlands before moving to Australia as a baby has opened up a world of opportunities for a local surf lifesaver.
Last year Mette Klinkers competed in the Open Dutch Surf Life Saving Championships and came back with three national titles.
Those wins have had the 15-year-old selected for the Dutch team with some international events on the itinerary.
First there's a trip to Japan at the end of June for the Sanyo Bussan Cup followed by the European Championships in Belgium in September.
A member of Sawtell SLSC since she was five before last season moving to Cudgen-Headland to compete, Mette admits both competitions have her excited.
"It will be my first visit to Japan and I look forward
to racing against some very strong countries including Australia,” she said.
The Belgium championships, where the English Channel meets the North Sea, has Mette
excited for another
reason.
"I look forward to
that event also because
I will hopefully see
my Dutch family
watching the races,” she said.
Strong performances in Bruges and Ostberg could lead to the talented teen being selected to compete
in the World Championships being held toward the
end of next year in
Adelaide.