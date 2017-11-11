Lifesavers on full alert after heavy surf warning

A dangerous surf warning has been issued today for the Coffs Coast.

HAZARDOUS surf conditions are today prevailing on the northern NSW coastline with surf lifesavers advising swimmmers to swim at only patrolled beaches.

A rock fishing warning has also been circulated.

While the swell is in the range of 2-3 metres, there is a powerful long-period interval of around 15 seconds.

These conditions combined with an incoming tide are producing deceptively powerful, intermittent wave sets which could be particularly hazardous for rock fishing.

NSW Lifesaving Manager Matt du Plessis is urging the public to be aware of the conditions and to only swim at a patrolled location.

"If you are not an experienced surfer or you're planning on rock fishing you need to be vigilant. While the swell is not especially large, the long-period will mean occasional waves coming through that could definitely pack a punch," he said.

Powerful swell 2 to 3 metres is presenting danger on local beaches for swimmers. Gemima Harvey

Seven people have died in NSW during 2017 while rock fishing or doing other activities on rock platforms such as taking photos.

"The ocean is an ever-changing, dynamic environment that needs to be respected. Some simple ways to stay safe include checking the latest tide and weather forecasts, know your limitations, wear a lifejacket and always let others know your plans."