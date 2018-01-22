Menu
Lifejacket found to be a drowning hazard recalled

PFD RECALLED: The Jarvis Walker Adult Personal Flotation Device Type 1 was recalled after it was found it could be a drowning hazard.
A LIFEJACKET has been recalled by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission after it was found it could be a drowning hazard.

The Jarvis Walker Adult Personal Flotation Device Type 1 was found to have a waist strap attached only to its left hand side.

The Jarvis Walker Adult Personal Flotation Device Type 1 has been recalled.
According to the ACCC, if the PFD was not secured correctly the strap could slip and may not keep the wearer in a safe floating position.

The devices were sold from January 1, 2012 - December 31, 2015; August 1, 2014 - October 6, 2017; July 1, 2011 - December 31, 2015.

If you own one of these PFDs, stop using it immediately and phone Jarvis Walker on (03) 8787 6900 or email recalls@jarviswalker.com.au.

Topics:  accc jarvis walker lifejacket recall

