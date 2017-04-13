Lifeguards urge you to stay safe this holiday

ON PATROL: Lifeguards on patrol at Park Beach. Sawtell, Diggers and Woolgoolga will also be patrolled.

EASTER long weekend, school holidays, sun is out, time to hit the beach - but be careful of just where you jump in the water.

With warm weather and sunshine predicted today and tomorrow, Coffs Harbour City Lifeguards are expecting decent crowds on Coffs Coast beaches and along with it, are warning people to stay safe.

"There's been a few people around on the beaches and we're expecting lots to come out and enjoy some sun over the Easter period,” Coffs Harbour Lifeguard team leader Greg Hackfath said.

"As always our message remains the same - look for the red and yellow flags and swim between those.”

This weekend, Sawtell, Park Beach, Diggers and Woolgoolga Beaches are all under patrol.

"There are plenty of choices for people to swim where we do have lifeguards posted. However if they really must swim where it's unpatrolled, we're asking people to please be realistic and always recognise your own abilities and never swim alone.”

Mr Hackfath said approximately 90% of all drownings on the Australian coastline are caused by rips, which are present on every beach with waves.

"Always swim where there are some other people about with a flotation device such as a surfboard or bodyboard.

"If there is none - don't go in, things can change so quickly and people get into trouble and it's just not worth it.”

For daily updates on local beaches and information on local patrolled beaches and surf conditions, follow Coffs Harbour Lifeguards on Facebook.