Lifeguards put in place waist deep restrictions in big swell

BIG swells have forced Coffs Harbour City Lifeguards to restrict swimmers to waist deep water only.

Sawtell beach Flags up waist depth only large waves strong winds care needed in the surf no your limits(ajl) pic.twitter.com/hjnVmSP34f — CHCClifeguards (@chcclifeguards) March 7, 2017

Swells about 4m are expected to hit the Coffs Coast until Friday.

Lifeguards advised only experienced surfers should attempt to catch the big waves.

Waist depth restrictions were put in place at Park Beach and Sawtell Beach today due to large swells and strong southerly winds.