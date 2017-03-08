24°
Lifeguards put in place waist deep restrictions in big swell

Keagan Elder
8th Mar 2017

BIG swells have forced Coffs Harbour City Lifeguards to restrict swimmers to waist deep water only.

Swells about 4m are expected to hit the Coffs Coast until Friday.

Lifeguards advised only experienced surfers should attempt to catch the big waves.

Waist depth restrictions were put in place at Park Beach and Sawtell Beach today due to large swells and strong southerly winds.

BIG SWELLS: Swells of around 4m are expected to hit the Coffs Coast for the next three days. March 8, 2017.
BIG SWELLS: Swells of around 4m are expected to hit the Coffs Coast for the next three days. March 8, 2017. Bureau of Meteorology
