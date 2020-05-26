Lifeguards make the call to close beach.

DANGEROUS swell has forced lifeguards to close down one of the Mid North Coasts popular surf beaches.

Earlier today, Coffs Harbour Lifeguards made the call to close Park Beach due to large swell and strong rip currents with the hope to reopen when the tide drops.

Surf has reached over six foot on the Coffs Coast, coming from a SSE direction.

Swell is expected to peak tonight before dropping over the next couple of days.

Park Beach was also closed on Saturday due to a great white sighting.

For the latest information, visit Coffs Harbour Lifeguards on Facebook.