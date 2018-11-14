Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs/Clarence Police District Superintendent Steve Clarke with Lauren Pryor.
Coffs/Clarence Police District Superintendent Steve Clarke with Lauren Pryor. Trevor Veale
News

Lifeguard commended for bravery in drowning tragedy

Jasmine Minhas
by
14th Nov 2018 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LIFEGUARD has been commended by NSW Police for her role in attempting to save the life of Grafton man Geoffrey Blackadder, who tragically drowned at Wooli Beach on Boxing Day, 2016.

Lauren Pryor, who has been a lifeguard for about three seasons now, said she was "very humbled" to receive the Certificate of Merit at the Coffs Clarence Police District Awards Ceremony held in Coffs Harbour recently.

Ms Pryor said she had turned up to work early on the day of the incident and was off duty when, at around 12.50pm, Mr Blackadder and his young relatives became caught in a rip.

It is understood Mr Blackadder was trying to save the younger relatives when the tragedy occurred.

 

The scene at Wooli beach on December 27, 2016, the day after Geoffrey Blackadder lost his life in the surf at the holiday spot.
The scene at Wooli beach on December 27, 2016, the day after Geoffrey Blackadder lost his life in the surf at the holiday spot. Frank Redward

According to police Ms Pryor ran to the assistance of fellow lifesaver Cale Callaghan who was being slammed by waves and was struggling to get Mr Blackadder, aged 60, onto his surf board.

Mr Blackadder was taken to shore where Ms Pryor assisted in attempting to resuscitate him more than 45 minutes until paramedics arrived.

Sadly, despite their efforts, Mr Blackadder died at the scene.

The four children were all rescued.

coffs clarence police district drowning nsw police wooli beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Council 'didn't listen' on City Square plans

    premium_icon Council 'didn't listen' on City Square plans

    News The chairman of the committee tasked to advise council on the upgrade of the City Square was surprised to see the latest plan for the community space.

    • 14th Nov 2018 3:00 PM
    ‘Zoe’s Law’ conscience vote could happen tomorrow

    premium_icon ‘Zoe’s Law’ conscience vote could happen tomorrow

    News Law would make it a crime to harm or kill baby from 24 weeks on

    Crash relic boomerangs back to WRC rally driver

    Crash relic boomerangs back to WRC rally driver

    Sport Lost bumper from infamous crash resurfaces in a special fan moment

    How to get fired at a Christmas party

    premium_icon How to get fired at a Christmas party

    Offbeat Here are some real-life examples of bad end-of-year celebrations.

    Local Partners