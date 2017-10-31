Life-saving skill for kids

STROKE OF SUCCESS: Learn2Swim is aiming to prevent childhood drownings along with NSW swim schools.

SWIMMING schools have been booked out across NSW following a horror summer of drownings last year, prompting calls to increase classes in public pools.

Instructors say the state government should consider more financial assistance to help swim schools put on extra staff and increase class sizes.

"That would help,” said Barbara Walsh, whose swim school Duck and Dive is full.

The Royal Life Saving Society says there were 93 recorded drowning deaths in NSW in 2016-17.

Sports Minister Stuart Ayres said a record amount was being spent on water safety education to reduce the toll.

Opposition sport spokeswoman Lynday Voltz said the issue for parents was that "our pools are at capacity - with many public pools having been closed down”.

