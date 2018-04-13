Menu
FIGHTING CHANCE: Having a defibrillator on hand if a heart attack occurs increases chances of survival.
Life saving devices bound for Coffs Coast

Greg White
13th Apr 2018 12:00 PM

ELEVEN Coffs Coast recreational and sporting bodies will receive funding from a NSW Government program to help buy defibrillators.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said each local project will be allocated $1300 to go toward buying a device to set aside for emergency situations.

"So far more than 430 defibrillators have been allocated across the state,” he said.

"I am confident the addition of defibrillators in our region will benefit local players and spectators.

"The Coffs Coast has a rich history of enjoying community sport and we look forward to the installation of more of these portable life-saving devices here.”

Mr Fraser said statistics show more than 33,000 Australians experience cardiac arrest every year and early access to CPR and defibrillation can influence survival rates by up to 75 per cent.

Over the next four years around 2,500 defibrillators will be installed at a cost of $4 million.

Coffs Coast Advocate

